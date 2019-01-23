As Priyanka Gandhi takes political plunge, Congress workers celebrate across country; Watch video

The Congress party today appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the new Congress general secretary with charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters)

The Congress party today appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the new Congress general secretary with charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh along with Jyotiraditya Scindia who was given the charge of Uttar Pradesh west. As soon as the news spread, Congress party workers across the country began their celebration. Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as general secretary is also her formal entry into active politics. She is set to take over her new assignment in the politically crucial state — a Congress bastion till the mid 1980s — from the first week of February. Before the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that the party wants young leaders in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from these two appointments, the party replaced Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary Organisation with K C Venugopal. Ghulam Nabi Azad who is the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was appointed as the AICC general secretary in charge of Haryana.

According political observers, the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi is being seen as a masterstroke by the Congress party and is set to boost the morale of party workers in Uttar Pradesh. After taking charge, Priyanka will assist her brother in the Hindi heartland state, which has a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.

Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Vadra wished his wife. In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote, “Congratulations P… always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best.” Upon her appointment, Congress workers are speculating that Priyanka Gandhi may soon replace mother Sonia Gandhi to contest the Rae Bareli seat.