As PM Modi, President Jinping ‘reset’ ties, BJP’s training booklet describes China as ‘threat to India’

India and China may have taken steps to ‘reset’ their ties in the recent past, but a training booklet of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its recruits continues to describe Beijing as a ‘threat’ to the country and Indian interests. According to a report in The Indian Express, the training material was prepared to educate its workers right from the panchayat level to elected members of local bodies and farmers’ cell across the country under the party’s Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahaabhiyan (mega training programme), 2018. The training booklets were released by BJP president Amit Shah on June 13 at the party’s head office in Delhi.

In the chapter titled ‘Rashtra ke Samaksh Chunautiyan’ (Challenges Before the Nation), the booklet, while admitting to the growing bonhomie between China and Pakistan, notes that both the nations have nuclear weapons and “have developed close diplomatic relations to impede India’s growth as a global power”. “The external challenges are greater from neighbouring countries. China, especially, presents major challenges from the strategic (saamrik) point of view. Pakistan is consistently targeting our unity and our economy,” it reads, according to the IE report.

It further says that China is not interested in resolving the long-pending issues with India including the border dispute. Referring to China’s constant support to Pakistan on designating 26/11 attacks mastermind Zakir-ur Rehman Lakhvi as a global terrorist in the United Nations, it said, “It appears that China is not interested in resolving this issue. Although no firing has taken place on the border after 1962, and no major tensions have erupted either, China is constantly stockpiling ammunition on the border.”

It said that China was also strengthening its Navy which poses a threat to Indian naval interests. It also took a strong note of China’s help to Sri Lanka in developing infrastructure along the border. “By developing a web of roads along the border, China is in one way helping Pakistan and Sri Lanka. That is creating a strong challenge for the dominance of India in Hind Mahasagar (Indian Ocean).”

The BJP document said that while India has always maintained a ‘spirit of economic cooperation with China’, Beijing has consistently disregarded New Delhi’s economic interests.

On growing cyber-terrorism, it said that threats are emanating from Chinese soil. “Bharat ko America se kam, China se zyada khatra hai (The threat to India is greater from China than from the US),” it said, adding that both the nations are developing satellites that can monitor activities in other countries.

The booklet claims that China has hacked ‘our websites several times in recent years’. “IT companies in China have faced allegations of spying on America and Europe.”

On Pakistan, it said that the entire world acknowledges that the country is the birthplace of terrorism and it is sending terrorists across the world. It further says that Islamabad is running terror camps near the Indian border. “It is not just giving shelter to anti-India terrorists like Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, it is also defying all agreements for peace,” the booklet reads.