As Kerala slowly recovers from devastating floods, CM Pinarayi Vijayan heads to US for treatment

As the southern state of Kerala slowly limps back to normalcy, days after devastating floods claimed over 450 lives and caused massive destruction, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today left for the US for medical treatment. According to news agency IANS, the CM is being accompanied by his wife, Kamala Vijayan.

Vijayan’s trip was initially scheduled for August 19 for a period of 17 days, but it was postponed due to the heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods that ravaged the state. According to informed sources, IANS reported that Vijayan is expected to return by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, according to government data, flood disaster in the state has claimed 483 lives and the estimated value of destruction ‘is more than the annual outlay of our state’. CM Vjayan had last week informed that 14 people still remained missing although flood waters have receded from almost all parts of the state.

At the height of the floods, according to the CM, there were 14.50 lakh people living in more than 3,000 relief camps. As per the latest figure, there are 59,296 people in 305 relief camps. A total of 57,000 hectares of agriculture crops have been destroyed.

“An approximate estimate of the loss is more than the annual outlay of our state,” Vijayan had said on Thursday.

According to the CM, the Meteorological Department had given adequate warnings regarding the rains but the unprecedented showers led to a deluge. The predicted rains from August 9 to 15 were 98.5 mm but the state got 352.2 mm.