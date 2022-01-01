As India achieves 145 cr vaccination landmark, Congress reminds Modi government of December 31 promise

Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the government over their vaccine promise

The Congress has attacked the Modi government for not fulfilling its promise of fully vaccinating all eligible populations against COVID-19 by December 31. It may be recalled that in May when the opposition was constantly cornering the government over the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Centre had promised to fully vaccinate the entire population by year-end.

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV today shared the old press conference video of Prakash Javadekar and asked, “Happy New Year Sir !! Any deadline for booster dose too?”

Gaurav Pandhi, National Coordinator, Digital Communications & Social Media, Congress, said, “When BJP Govt held a press conference to tell Rahul Gandhi that 100% vaccination (double dose) of all Indians will be completed by 31st December 2021 and therefore he doesn’t need to raise alarm time and again. Govt of Liars!”

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the government over their vaccine promise. “The Centre had promised to vaccinate everyone with two doses of vaccines by the end of 2021. Today, the year comes to an end. The country is still away from the vaccine. Another rhetoric bites the dust,” he said on Twitter.

Modi Govt said many times that by the end of this year in December, GOI will complete the vaccination program by vaccinating every Indian with double doses.



On the other hand, the BJP leaders today praised PM Modi for carrying out the biggest vaccination drive and achieving the 145 crore mark milestone. “We have crossed the milestone of 145 crores vaccination! Thank you Shri Narendra Modi Ji for administering the biggest vaccination drive. My heartfelt thanks to our doctors, scientists, & healthcare providers, for showing incredible grit, determination, and resolve in 2021,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The Centre has started the registration for children in the age group 15 to 18 years from today on the COWIN portal. The vaccination will commence from January 3.