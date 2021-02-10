  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘As if they are gods!’ Mamata Banerjee mocks BJP, says its leaders using Rath Yatra to divide society

February 10, 2021 3:23 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders for travelling on raths “as if they are gods”, and alleged that their political agenda is to create division in society on the basis of religion. She also accused the saffron party of resorting to lies about Hinduism. “Rath Yatra is a religious festival. All of us have participated in this festival. We know Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Goddess Subhadra travel in those chariots.

“But, the BJP leaders are using this Rath Yatra for their own political purposes to divide the society and pit one against the other. BJP leaders are travelling on raths as if they are gods,” she said, while addressing a rally in Raiganj.
Reiterating her charge that BJP is bringing outsiders to the state for the assembly elections due in April-May, the TMC boss claimed that all they do is eat at houses of locals for a photo opportunity.

“Some outsiders are coming in luxury cars and indulging in photo sessions to show they are having food at houses of villagers,” she said, alleging that the the food is brought from five-star hotels. “Bengal will be ruled by those from the state and not by people coming from Gujarat,” Banerjee asserted.

