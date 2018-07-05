As Congress-JDS raise petrol price in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi gets a call from BJP

“No takers for Rahul Gandhi’s #FuelChallenge, not even his government! This is what happens when you pretend to know and preach things that you have no idea about!!!(sic)” the saffron party said on Twitter.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi after JDS-Congress government raised the cess on petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka. Referring to his challenge to PM Narendra Modi, BJP said that Gandhi has no takers – ‘not even his own government’. “No takers for Rahul Gandhi’s #FuelChallenge, not even his government! This is what happens when you pretend to know and preach things that you have no idea about!!!(sic)” the saffron party said on Twitter.

Gandhi, taking a jibe at PM after he accepted Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, had asked him to reduce fuel prices. “Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge,” Gandhi had said.

BJP’s statement came after newly-elected Karnataka government announced hike in cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.12 and Rs 1.14 a litre in its maiden budget. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s maiden budget also hiked the tax on liquor by 4% and announced a farm loan waiver of Rs 34,000 crore. In the run-up to the recent assembly polls, the Kumaraswamy had promised to waive farm loans borrowed both from cooperative and nationalised banks after coming to power. Kumaraswamy, who also holds the finance portfolio, had held coalition compulsions as responsible for not delay in loan waiver.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has been protesting against higher prices for long. However, a rise in prices by a government it rules is sure to deliver a setback to Gandhi’s stand.