As BJP firms up strategy to fight ‘united opposition’, UP in-charge Om Mathur missing in action

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s just-concluded Uttar Pradesh’s unit executive meet in Meerut was a much-discussed topic in the past two days. Several top leaders from the state unit including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party president Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meet. However, contrary to how BJP’s management works at such crucial events, BJP’s national vice-president and in-charge of the party’s affairs in Uttar Pradesh, Om Mathur, was conspicious with his absence. The unusual development raised many eyebrows, but precedents suggest that the senior leader has been skipping crucial meets in the state for the last 10 months.

Mathur, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, is reportedly unhappy with the treatment being meted out to him by party bigwigs and perhaps this was the reason why he skipped the two-day executive meet that was held in Meerut to chalk out the strategy for the 2019 general elections. Mathur, if reports are to go by, wants to quit from the post because the central leadership and the state government never seek his opinion on any matter.

A report in The Indian Express said that at the Meerut meeting, which saw party president Amit Shah in attendance, it was informed that party national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will now be attending the party meetings in place of Mathur. Yadav is also a Rajya Sabha MP and was present at the two-day executive meeting on Saturday and Sunday.

When Yadav was quizzed about the goings on, he denied any role as BJP’s state unit in charge. Yadav instead said that he was only doing follow-ups of the meetings being chaired by Amit Shah.

Another report in The Indian Express said that Mathur is upset with the party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and also with the working style of Sunil Bansal, who is BJP state unit general secretary (organisation). It said that Mathur has skipped key party meets in the last ten months including Amit Shah’s recent visit to Mirzapur and Varanasi.

Mathur was appointed as the party’s in charge for UP in October 2014. The last key meeting he had attended was BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit executive meeting in October 2017.

Meanwhile, Mathur today sparked a row with his remark that NRC will be implemented across India if BJP retains power in 2019. “The country will not be allowed to become a dharamshala and NRC will be implemented across the country after 2019,” he said.