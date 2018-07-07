As AAP-LG turf war continues, Centre silent on ‘services issue’ pending before Supreme Court

On Friday afternoon, Arvind Kejriwal said it was the first time in India’s history that the central government had openly refused to obey the apex court’s order.

As the ongoing war between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal doesn’t seem to end over the administration of Delhi government, the Centre on Friday said that it would be against the law to take a final view on the matter related to services department as it was still pending before the Supreme Court. This after CM Kejriwal alleged that Lt Governor refused to give control of the services department to the Delhi government.

As per a PTI report, the Home Ministry denied that it had given advice to the LG to the ignore the SC order on powers related to Delhi government. It said the suggestion that it has advised the LG to not follow the Supreme Court order was “misleading”. The MHA said that the advice is based on Ministry of Law’s opinion that the Constitution Bench has clearly ordered that the matter to be placed before the appropriate regular Bench. This is also in accordance with the Proviso to Article 145(3) of the Constitution, the MHA statement said.

Yesterday, Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia met LG Baijal at Raj Niwas in the national capital. After a 25 minute meeting, Kejriwal addressed the media saying that although the LG has assured all the support in the functioning of Delhi government, he did not agree that control of the services department should be handed over to the Delhi government.

After Kejriwal’s press briefing, LG Baijal said that according to the Home Ministry’s 2015 notification, ‘services department’ falling outside the purview of the Delhi Legislative Assembly continues to be valid. In a letter to Kejriwal, Baijal pointed to a 2015 Ministry of Home Affairs notification issuing “Presidential directions” under Article 239 and 239AA of the Constitution. “In the wake of the judgement of the learned Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court, the MHA has advised that as per concluding paras of judgement, the nine appeals including the one relating to ‘Services’ shall be taken up by the learned regular Bench and the MHA notification dated 21.05.2015 continue to be valid,” the letter was quoted by PTI.

