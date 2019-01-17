As AAP eyes Haryana, Arvind Kejriwal’s mantra for volunteers to script ‘history’

“The people of Delhi had created history by giving 67 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies to the AAP in 2015. Its now turn of Haryana to repeat the history,” Kejriwal told the volunteers at his residence.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Thursday shared tips for door-to-door campaign with a select group of 1,100 volunteers from Harayana and asked them to help the party create history in the state. The Haryana unit of the party during its intensive campaign over the past two weeks met thousands of people, out of which 1,100 were selected as active campaigners for door-to-door contact programme for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said an AAP leader.

“The campaigners are being trained to nudge people in Haryana to think about government services in the state under BJP rule and compare it with achievements of the AAP government in Delhi in the fields of health, education, supply of water and electricity, among others,” said the party leader.

Also read| Congress seeks to distance itself from B K Hariprasad’s remarks on BJP chief Amit Shah

“The people of Delhi had created history by giving 67 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies to the AAP in 2015. Its now turn of Haryana to repeat the history,” Kejriwal told the volunteers at his residence. Attending the meeting, AAP’s Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind said after the training the volunteers will be equal to scores of workers of any other political parties. The AAP has intensified its campaign in Haryana where it is contesting all the 10 Lok Sabha seats.