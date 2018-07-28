As a Dalit, I have no say in BJP: Udit Raj

This was not the first time Udit Raj had criticised Narendra Modi regime for ignoring Dalit rights.

In what comes as an embarrassing statement for Narendra Modi government, Bharatiya Janata Party’s East Delhi MP Udit Raj has said that he is not allowed to express his views in the organisation as a Dalit. The BJP MP further said that Dalits are disappointed with Modi government, adding that the party didn’t do anything for them, India Today reported. This was not the first time Udit Raj had criticised Narendra Modi regime for ignoring Dalit rights.

Raj had recently said that “social injustice” under BJP regime is the prime reason for Dalits converting to Buddhism. While speaking to ANI, Raj had said that Dalits have faced atrocities for a number of reasons and that could have influenced their decision. “The reason is social injustice. Dalits are beaten up for even having a moustache. I do not know what alternative they have. This is really a dangerous situation,” he was quoted as saying.

Currently, Raj is at loggerheads with Centre over the appointment of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel as the National Green Tribunal chairman, saying it had angered Dalits as he was part of the court bench, the decisions of which went against the community.

Raj raised the matter in the Lok Sabha and also demanded the release of the members of the backward community. Raj also demanded the release of the Dalit activists who were arrested following a Bharat Bandh on April 2. He had said that other communities do not face such “injustice” when they agitate, he said.

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party also raised the issue with its leader Chirag Paswan demanding that Goel be removed.