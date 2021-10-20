Breaking News: Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected by special NDPS Court

Aryan Khan was booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Arya Khan was today denied bail in the cruise ship drug case by a Mumbai court. The special NDPS Court also rejected other two bail applications of Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The court had reserved the verdict when the hearing had concluded on October 14. Aryan Khan and seven other accused were arrested in the case on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He was remanded to NCB custody till October 7. A Mumbai court had rejected his bail plea on October 8 saying that the bail pleas are not maintainable. The court had also rejected the NCB’s plea for further custody and had remanded all accused including Aryan Khan to judicial custody. Khan was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

Ahead of the bail verdict today, the NCB has submitted before the court chat details between Aryan Khan and a debutant Bollywood actress claiming that both were discussing drugs.

Opposing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the NCB had argued that the star-kid was a regular consumer of drugs. It had also contended that the contraband found with Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant was for both of them. Citing Khan’s WhatsApp chat, the NCB had said that they both had planned to have a ‘blast’ on the cruise. Khan had contended that the NCB had misunderstood the lingo used for chatting by the new generation.

Khan’s lawyer had argued that NCB didn’t recover contraband or money from Khan and claimed that there were no WhatsApp chats about drugs on the cruise. Desai also claimed that the statement made by Khan that he had consumed drugs was retracted, and even his mobile phone was not handed over to the NCB voluntarily, but seized, without a seizure memo being filed.

Aryan Khan was booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.