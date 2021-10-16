‘Fletcher Patel and his lady don’: NCP’s Nawab Malik fires another salvo against NCB, Sameer Wankhede

Malik also told reporters that the woman seen in the photo with Fletcher Patel is Jasmin Wankhede, sister of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

With the Narcotics Control Bureau tightening its grip on drug peddlers in Maharashtra, the ruling NCP has come out with another stinging allegation against the central agency. NCP Mumbai president and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik today alleged irregularities in NCB’s working style and also questioned NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede of making his friend a panch in three different Panchnama.

“Fletcher Patel is a friend of NCB official Sameer Wankhede and his family. I have presented 3 different Panchnamas where Fletcher Patel is a Panch. Question arises, Can a friend of an NCB official be allowed to be a Panch? Is it legally allowed?” questioned Malik.

— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

He also shared the photos of three Panchnamas where Fletcher Patel was a Panch.

— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

Sharing some photos of Patel with Wankhede as well as with a lady, Malik questioned the identity of the woman. “Fletcher Patel seen in this picture with someone who he calls ‘My Lady Don’. Who is this ‘Lady Don’?” asked Malik.

— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

Malik also told reporters that the woman seen in the photo with Fletcher Patel is Jasmin Wankhede, sister of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

Earlier, Malik had released some videos claiming that the NCB had arrested 11 people but said that they had arrested 8-10 people only. Malik further alleged that the NCB released three people – Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala after detaining them. he also alleged collusion between the BJP and the anti-drug agency as Sachdeva is BJP leader Mohit Kamboj’s brother-in-law.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and seven other people on October 2. Malik had later flayed NCB over the involvement of a private detective KP Gosavi whose picture with Khan had gone viral. Malik had questioned how the NCB allowed outsiders in its operation.