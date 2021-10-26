Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede’s wife, sister hit back at Nawab Malik, allege threat to life

Kranti also alleged that a lot of people will benefit if Sameer is removed from the Aryan Khan case.

With NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik repeatedly making various allegations against Sameer Wankhede and questioning his birth certificate, the NCB’s Mumbai chief’s wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede and sister Yasmeen today hit out at the NCP leader alleging threat to life. Kranti also alleged that a lot of people will benefit if Sameer is removed from the Aryan Khan case. Malik had also shared a letter alleging corruption within the NCB.

Sameer Wankhede has issued a statement sharing details of his parents and said that the publishing of his personal documents is defamatory in nature. Wankhede also claimed that it is an invasion of his privacy intended to malign him and his family. “The series of acts of the Hon’ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure,” said Sameer.

“I have been given police protection as our family is receiving death threats… A lot of people may benefit if Sameer Wankhede is removed from his current post at Narcotics Control Bureau,” claimed Kranti Redkar Wankhede.

Referring to Malik’s letter, Kranti claimed that Sameer is an honest officer. “Such letters have no merit…My husband is not wrong, we will not tolerate this….Why should we go to court? Those levelling allegations against us should go to court. We are not ‘crorepatis’, we are simple people. Sameer is an honest officer. Many people wish that he should be removed,” she said.

Yasmeen, who was also dragged into the controversy by Malik over alleged links with private detective KP Gosavi, also claimed to have been receiving death threats. “Who’s he (Nawab Malik) to look for a bureaucrat’s birth certificate? His research team calls a picture posted in Bombay from Dubai…We’re receiving death threats. I feel I should also present false evidence,” said Yasmeen.

Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer forged his certificates to get a government job.