Aryan Khan case: No officer removed, says NCB; Sameer Wankhede to continue as Mumbai zonal director

The anti-drug agency reiterated that it functions across India as a single integrated agency.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has clarified that no officer has been removed from their present role and the officers involved in transferred cases will continue to assist the Operation Branch. The NCB’s clarification came after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik yesterday claimed that Sameer Wankhede has been removed from five cases, including the Aryan Khan cruise drugs seizure. However, Wankhede has refuted the claim saying there will now be coordination between Mumbai and Delhi NCB teams in these cases.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from Operations Branch of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Headquarters has been constituted by the Director-General, NCB to take over a total of 6 cases from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit which have national and international ramifications, in order to conduct a deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages. No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary,” said the NCB in a release.

NCB PRESS RELEASE 05/11/21 pic.twitter.com/FnrFQGNMaQ — NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) November 5, 2021

“Total 6 cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan’s case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision,” said Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the drugs on cruise case on the intervening night of October 2-3. A departmental vigilance probe has been initiated against Sameer Wankhede after an independent witness in the case alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation. Wankhede had denied any wrongdoing.