Aryan Khan bail plea: NCB alleges role in conspiracy, illegal procurement; hearing to continue tomorrow

A Mumbai sessions court today adjourned the bail hearing of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for tomorrow after the conclusion of arguments by the defense counsel. Aryan Khan’s lawyer submitted before the court that the actor’s son was not present on the cruise and therefore the drug trafficking allegation against him is absurd. Amit Desai, representing Aryan Khan, claimed that Aryan had no cash so he could not have bought drugs on the cruise.

Desai contended that the NCB is talking about drugs and cash time and again but nothing was found in Aryan’s possession. He added that neither charas, nor MD or any pills or cash was seized from Aryan and the NCB had seized only six grams of charas from Arbaaz.

He also termed Aryan’s admission as a forced confession. “The NCB says that Aryan Khan admitted that he was going to consume the charas present with Arbaaz, but the court also knows how to get things admitted,” said Desai.

The bail hearing comes days after Aryan Khan along with seven other accused were sent to judicial custody while the court refused NCB’s plea of further custody.

The Narcotics Control Bureau today opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan, saying the probe so far has revealed his role in conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs, a claim denied by Khan.

The NCB in its affidavit also said that Aryan Khan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. The NCB said that it has unearthed some international linkages pertinent to Aryan Khan which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement.

The NCB in its affidavit has claimed that Aryan Khan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz Merchant from whose possession six grams of Charas was recovered. It said that as per investigations, accused Aachit Kumar and Shivraj Harijan had supplied Charas to Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.

“Even though from some of the accused there is no recovery or less recovery of contraband, the participation by acts of such persons, who have acted in concert, conspiracy forms the basis of the investigation,” said the NCB.

The NCB also contended that Aryan Khan holds an influential position in the society and he may tamper with evidence and influence other witnesses. It also submitted that there is a possibility of Khan fleeing justice.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court seeking bail after a magistrate’s court rejected the same last week. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.