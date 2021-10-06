Aryan Khan arrest: NCP alleges political foul play; NCB clarifies

Malik claimed that visuals released after the arrest revealed the presence of outsiders in the case.

The Nationalist Congress Party today alleged that the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is a forgery and accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of playing in the hands of the BJP. Addressing a press conference today, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that for the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Malik claimed that visuals released after the arrest revealed the presence of outsiders in the case. He said that the man who was seen holding Aryan Khan’s hand is K P Gosavi whose photo went viral with Aryan Khan inside the NCB office. “NCB officials later claimed Gosavi was not an NCB official. If he was not an official, what was he doing inside the NCB office with Khan?” asked Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik.

He also alleged that a BJP functionary was holding the hand of another accused Arbaaz Merchant. “The person holding the hand of Arbaaz Merchant is Manish Bhanushali and is a BJP vice president as per his own social media details. There are numerous pictures of him with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. The NCB will have to explain as to why this man was with them during the raid,” Malik asked.

However, the NCB denied any political link, saying that it followed all due procedure during raids. Deputy Director-General of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh addressed a press conference after NCP levelled the allegations. He said that all the allegations are baseless. He said that the allegations seem to be with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal actions carried out by NCB.

“NCB Mumbai team raided international cruise terminal Green Gate Mumbai & Cordelia Cruise ship and intercepted 8 persons on the spot along with various drugs like cocaine, charas, MDMA,” said Singh refuting Malik’s claim that no drug was seized from the cruise ship.

He said that if the NCP wants, it can go to court to seek justice. “We will reply there. We have done everything as per law,” said Gyaneshwar Singh.