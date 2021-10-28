Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha granted bail by Bombay High Court in cruise ship drug case

Khan's counsel also reiterated that there was no recovery from Aryan.

The Bombay High Court today granted bail to Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drug case in which he is the prime accused. The HC also granted bail to Aryan’s friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The court will detail the conditions for the bail tomorrow. The bail plea was allowed by single-judge Justice Nitin Sambre.

Representing the NCB, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh contended that the case against the accused is not for consumption but for ‘conscious possession and plan to consume’. Singh also highlighted Section 29 of the NDPS Act which deals with conspiracy. Quoting the WhatsApp chats of Khan, Singh said that the subsequent recovery of drugs from eight co-accused corroborated what was stated in WhatsApp chats. He also submitted before the court that the total quantity of drugs recovered is ‘commercial quantity’ under the NDPS Act. The NCB had alleged a conspiracy in the case.

Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Khan, said that there was no conspiracy because there was neither meeting of minds nor discussion that they will meet and get the substance and smoke. Rohtagi also submitted that off all accused, Khan only knows Arbaz Merchant and Archit. “There were 1300 people on the ship. No material was produced by NCB to show that I knew anyone else apart from Arbaaz and Archit,” said Rohtagi.

Khan’s counsel also reiterated that there was no recovery from Aryan. “Though I say I was not aware of what he was carrying. But what is being put on me is commercial quality through conspiracy,” contended Rohtagi. The senior counsel also said that Aryan Khan’s arrest is a direct infringement of Constitutional guarantees. Aryan Khan’s advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. “I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today,” Justice Sambre said.