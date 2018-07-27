Arvind Subramanian departs after near four-year stint as CEA

Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Subramanian, who, as the chief economic advisor, infused new vitality to the economic surveys and recommended many crucial policy prescriptions on issues ranging from the GST to garments, left the finance ministry on Thursday, having served for close to four years.

He cut short his tenure that was last year extended up to May 2019. He will move back to the US due to “pressing family commitments” and will “return to a life of researching, writing, teaching, and reflecting”, he had said last month.

Praised for his insightful analysis of complex issues, Subramanian leaves behind a rich legacy. In a column earlier this week, he prescribed essential attributes like “psychologising” and “schmoozing” for his successor to drive home the point that good economics is good politics, too.

Recently, he suggested that “stigmatised capitalism”, or the view that the private sector could not be trusted, was one of the biggest headwinds for the India growth story, and was instrumental in the slow progress in privatising PSUs, in lowering high telecom levies, writing off enough of Air India’s debt, etc.

He had also urged caution on policies aimed at restricting slaughter of livestock, citing economic costs.

He leaves at a time when the rupee has considerably depreciated, the current account deficit has widened a tad and bad asset worries of state-run banks continue. However, the GDP growth touched a 7-quarter high in the January-March period and the economy seems to have weathered the disruptions caused by the note ban and the GST, with various agencies predicting a pick-up from now