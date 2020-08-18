‘Arvind Kejriwal’s vote bank politics under threat’: BJP hits back after AAP says it orchestrated Shaheen Bagh protest

Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali is welcomed to BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party after the latter accused it of orchestrating the anti-citizenship act protests in Shaheen Bagh of Delhi. The party said that Arvind Kejriwal’s party was shocked as its vote bank politics is under threat.

“AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal kept mum when the Shaheen Bagh protest was on. His party councilor is the main accused in the Delhi riots and now his party leaders are accusing that the CAA protest was planned by us,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

“They are shocked that Muslims are joining the BJP and, therefore, their vote bank politics is under threat,” he said, adding that Muslims have realised that the CAA issue was “raised to scare them although it did not affect them”.

Several Muslims from Shaheen Bagh who protested against the CAA joined the BJP at the office of the Delhi on Sunday. The ruling AAP alleged that the entire Shaheen Bagh protest was scripted by the BJP. The party claimed that BJP leadership dictated each and every move of the agitators for electoral benefits in the Assembly polls earlier this year.

“The BJP’s campaign for the Delhi election centred around the Shaheen Bagh protests and it was the only party that benefited from the controversy surrounding the agitation,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had said.

The Shaheen Bagh area had emerged as the epicentre of anti-CAA protest. Hundreds of people, special Muslim women and kids, had blocked the entire road for months demanding withdrawal of the act which was passed by the Parliament in December last year.

BJP leader Nighat Abbas, who was instrumental in joining of several Muslims from Shaheen Bagh to her party, said, “AAP leaders were scared as many Muslims from Shaheen Bagh joined the BJP”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary also slammed the ruling AAP, saying its leaders were diverting attention of the people from its failure to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

“Kejriwal and his party leaders should tell Delhi people how they were trying to help people during the pandemic instead of indulging in blamegame with the BJP over Shaheen Bagh,” Chaudhary said.