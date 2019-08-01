Arvind Kejriwal’s power-packed poll sop for Delhi: Free electricity for residents consuming less than 200 units

Kejriwal’s announcement is being seen as AAP’s latest poll sop ahead of the assembly elections in 2020.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced free electricity for city residents who consume less than 200 units. At a press conference in New Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief announced that those with a power consumption of up to 200 units would get free power. “Those in Delhi, who consume up to 200 units of electricity, need not pay their electricity bills; they will get a zero electricity bill. Consumers of 201-400 units of electricity will receive approximately 50% subsidy,” Kejriwal said.

The move is being seen as AAP’s latest poll sop ahead of the assembly elections in 2020. Last month, Kejriwal had announced free metro rides for women.

The announcement comes a day after Kejriwal announced that there has been no hike in electricity tariffs in the national capital for the fifth consecutive year. “Congratulations Delhi For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr (year), tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now. And Del (Delhi) is the only place in India wid (with) 24×7 electricity (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi CM said that residents used to pay Rs 622 for 200 units of electricity until now, but will now be able to consume power for free. “For 250 units they used to pay Rs 800, now they’ll pay Rs 252. For 300 units they used to pay Rs 971, now they’ll pay Rs 526. For 400 units, they used to pay Rs 1320, now they’ll pay Rs 1075,” Kejriwal added.

Within minutes of Kejriwal’s announcement, deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted that, “Every family deserves a life of dignity. Just like good education & healthcare, a basic quantum of electricity to run lights/fans at home is essential for that.”