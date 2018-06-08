Arvind Kejriwal’s mohalla clinics in Delhi are in ‘complete chaos’: What official records reveal

Officials and the minister have been informed that the clinics, close to Kejriwal’s heart and a key promise of his government, are reeling under the absence of a proper maintenance system. (IE Image)

Delhi’s famed mohalla clinics run by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government have descended into a state of absolute chaos, the Urban Development minister was told during a meeting on the transfer of sites for the upcoming clinics and maintenance of the existing ones. The meeting was chaired by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on May 28.

According to The Indian Express, officials and the minister have been informed that the clinics, close to Kejriwal’s heart and a key promise of his government, are reeling under the absence of a proper maintenance system. The nodal officer (health and family welfare) for the project informed officials at the meeting that there is “no maintenance system in place for AAMCs (Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics)”, it reported.

Besides, official records accessed by The Indian Express showed that essentials like air conditioners, LCDs, water coolers/dispensers are not functioning properly, resulting in the current situation at the AAMCs. “Maintenance involves regular and sometimes emergent circumstances. The guarantee/warranty papers for equipment/ appliances installed in AAMCs need to be transferred to maintenance units. The maintenance of AAMCs was discussed in a meeting held last month but no action has been taken for handing/ taking over AAMCs, for over a month,” states the document.

Following this, the Public Works Department (PWD) held a meeting on June 5 where the charge of maintenance was given to zonal maintenance units of the department. At the meeting, officials said a decision was taken to float tenders for work at the 85 new sites where the clinics are coming up, after checking feasibility in consultation with the health department.

Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are part of a flagship project of the AAP government aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents closer to home. The Delhi government’s plans to build 1,000 mohalla clinics have, however, been plagued due to administrative hurdles in acquiring land. Only 164 clinics are functional as of date. Last year, Kejriwal had made a fervent appeal asking parties to shun politics in assisting Mohalla clinics and any help in setting them up was an “act of virtue” as poor people are treated in these facilities.

The revelation about the sorry state of affairs at the mohalla clinics come even as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during his address in the assembly said that AAP could have fulfilled its promise of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics by now “had Delhi been a full state”.