Arvind Kejriwal’s massive donation push: AAP bankrupt but most honest party in 70 years

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the AAP government in Delhi was “the most honest” in the country in the last 70 years.

Launching his party’s donation campaign in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said anyone donating to the AAP would better the future of their children and contribute in nation building on the basis of honest politics. Launching the — “Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman” campaign, Kejriwal said the programme will become a model all over the world on how to do honest politics through public contributions.

Taking a jibe at PM Narendera Modi, Kejriwal said, “We have received clean chits from Narendra Modi and the committee that was formed to check our files.” The Delhi Chief Minister said that the AAP government in Delhi was “the most honest” in the country in the last 70 years.

He further alleged that attempts were made to stop the Delhi government from functioning. First such attempt, Kejriwal said, was made by forming a committee that went through 400 of its files and later through raids conducted against him, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot.

“Nothing was found by the committee and the raids. So, when I say ours is the most honest government, it is because we have received clean chits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his committee,” said the chief minister.

He further trained guns at the Centre and challenged them to show him the Rafale deal file in return of the committee checking his government’s files by its committee. “We have been able to work for the people honestly because our party was sustained by their small donations,” Kejriwal said.

Under the monthly donation scheme, people who wish to donate to the party will need to give a missed call to a mobile phone number that was launched by the AAP supremo.

The Delhi chief minister claimed that had his party attempted dishonest means, it could have collected at least Rs 2,000 crore just by taking a 1 per cent cut in the Rs 2 lakh crore contracts awarded by the Delhi government.

“We awarded works worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the last three-and-a-half years of the AAP government in Delhi. Even if we asked for a one-per cent cut, we would have amassed Rs 2,000 crore. But then, we would not provide Mohalla clinics, schools, roads, flyovers to the people,” the chief minister said.