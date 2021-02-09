Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter duped of Rs 34,000 while trying to sell a sofa online

CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was dupes while trying to sell a sofa using an e-commerce site.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter has allegedly been duped of Rs 34,000 on an e-commerce site where she had put up a sofa on sale. According to reports, she was approached by a buyer who initially transferred a minimal amount to her account to check whether the account details are correct or not.

Subsequently, the man shared a QR code with her on the pretext of sending her the balance amount. He asked her to scan the QR code so that the amount could be transferred to her account. However, when she followed the instruction, Rs 20,000 instead got deducted from her account, said a senior police official to PTI.

She called the man to enquire about it, she was informed that the man had shared a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure to receive the payment. Once she clicked the link and followed the instruction, Rs 14,000 was again deducted from her account.

An FIR under the relevant IPC sections has been registered by the police at the Civil Lines station which comes under the north district. The FIR was registered following a complaint in this regard.

“Based on the complaint received, we have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC. An investigation has been initiated and we are trying to trace the suspect,” said the police.

The rise of digital payments has led to a parallel rise in incidents of cyber crime –especially those linked to financial frauds. Every day, reports of people losing money to the scamsters can be read and heard. While the authorities like the RBI, NPCI and police have been alerting people from time to time about the right way to transact, people often trust these scamsters and concede financial losses due to silly mistakes.