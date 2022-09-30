Arvind Kejriwal’s big claim: Raghav Chadha next in line to be arrested

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal predicted the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, the AAP national convener on Friday claimed that another leader from his party, Raghav Chadha, is going to be arrested soon.

However, Kejriwal is yet to disclose on what grounds Chaddha, who is the co-in charge of political affairs in poll-bound Gujarat, will be arrested and by whom.

Kejriwal, citing “personal sources”, said that the Rajya Sabha MP, who was instrumental in AAP’s big win in Punjab, will be arrested as he was leading the party’s election campaign in Gujarat.

Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “We are hearing that these people will arrest Ragav Chadha now since he has been appointed as co-incharge of Gujarat and he has started participating in poll campaigns in Gujarat.”

“In which case they will (arrest) and what will be the allegations, these people are working on these points at present,” he further tweeted.

Kejriwal’s allegations come days after AAP’s communication strategist in Gujarat Vijay Nair was arrested by the CBI in connection with a case related to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Nair was one of the accused in CBI’s FIR along with Sisodia. Soon after Nair’s arrest, Kejriwal said that all party workers should be ready to be arrested as they were taking the fight to BJP in the poll-bound Gujarat. He also said that Sisodia is likely to be “arrested by next week.”

Kejriwal called Nair a small-time party worker and found it odd that a campaign worker in Punjab can be remotely associated with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. Kejriwal said that Nair was arrested as he was unwilling to succumb to the BJP and falsely implicate Sisodia in the liquor policy case.