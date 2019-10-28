Arvind Kejriwal’s Bhai Dooj gift: 13,000 marshals in DTC buses starting tomorrow, to boost women’s safety

The scheme for free travel for women in DTC buses in the national capital comes into effect from tomorrow.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that starting Tuesday, the number of marshalls in Delhi buses will be increased to nearly 13,000, a decision, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said, taken keeping in mind the safety of women in the national capital. The Delhi CM’s announcement comes a day ahead of his government’s plans to introduce free rides for women in DTC buses across the city. Currently, the strength of bus marshals in Delhi is 3,400.

Addressing a gathering at Tyagraj Stadium, Kejriwal urged the people of the national capital to ensure the safety of women in government buses. He also hoped that with the new step, women will feel more comfortable during their bus rides.

“Tomorrow is an auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, and tomorrow the number of marshals for our buses will increase to nearly 13,000,” he said.

Reminding the audience of his government’s commitment to ensure the safety of women in Delhi, he observed that the level at which the AAP government has raised the strength of marshals in buses has not been done in any part of the world

“Delhi is like one big family. And, I am the elder son of this family. And, being the elder son, from tomorrow I am bearing the cost of commuting in DTC buses, of our sisters, mothers and daughters,” he added.

Earlier on June 3, the AAP government in Delhi had cleared the proposal to make metro and bus travel free for women. Announcing the move, Kejriwal had said that, the proposal after being implemented, will cost his government nearly Rs 700-800 crore.

He had also said that the scheme would not be imposed on anyone and women were free to purchase tickets if they want.

“Women who can afford, are free to purchase tickets. We will encourage those who can afford to purchase tickets. Have asked officers to prepare a proposal within a week. Delhi government will try to implement it in the next two-three months,” he had said.

