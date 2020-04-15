Arvind Kejriwal warns migrants after Mumbai fiasco, ‘don’t fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

A day after thousands of migrant workers converged at the Bandra station in Mumbai hoping to get back home, in complete violation of the lockdown rules, the Delhi government acted swiftly to warn migrant workers in the capital not to fall prey to any rumours Thousands of migrant workers had thronged the Bandra station in Mumbai on Tuesday evening based on rumours that a special train service was being arranged to facilitate their travel back home.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged migrant workers not to fall prey to any kind of rumours regarding arrangements being made by the government to ferry them to their native places. He said that no government has no plans to arrange vehicles or buses to send them back and urged them to stay put wherever they are. The Chief Minister assured that the city government is arranging food and shelter for them.

“Don’t fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements,” he said in a video message.

“If you do not follow norms, there will be chaos in the country and we will lose in our fight against the pandemic. If there is any need, we will make every provision. Please reach out to us,” Kejriwal added.

The Delhi CM’s appeal comes in the wake of migrant workers in Mumbai defying the lockdown to gather in suburban Bandra. They demanded that transport arrangements be made for them to go back to their native places.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has welcomed PM Narendra Modi’s decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3. He said that the measures announced by the Centre will be fully implemented in the national capital and asserted that Delhi will succeed in containing the spread of coronavirus.

“I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi,” he said.

According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Tuesday stood at 1561 with 30 deaths. The virus has infected nearly 11,000 in the country and killed 377.