Kejriwal vs L-G Live: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Centre-Delhi power tussle today

The Supreme Court is all set to deliver its verdict today on who wields the power to administer and govern Delhi – Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The matter has been listed for judgment before the Constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra at 10:30 am. In August 2016, the Delhi High Court had ruled that the Lieutenant Government is the administrative head of the national capital. The order was then challenged by Aam Aadmi Party government in the Supreme Court. The apex court had begun hearing on a batch of appeals filed by Kejriwal-led Delhi government on November 2 last year and reserved its verdict on December 6.