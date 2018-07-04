Kejriwal vs L-G Live: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Centre-Delhi power tussle today

The Supreme Court is all set to deliver its verdict today on who wields the power to administer and govern Delhi – Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The matter has been listed for judgment before the Constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra at 10:30 am. In August 2016, the Delhi High Court had ruled that the Lieutenant Government is the administrative head of the national capital. The order was then challenged by Aam Aadmi Party government in the Supreme Court. The apex court had begun hearing on a batch of appeals filed by Kejriwal-led Delhi government on November 2 last year and reserved its verdict on December 6.
The Kejriwal government said that the L-G has been taking many executive decisions and demanded a 'harmonious interpretation' of Article 239AA of the Constitution. It said that interpretation of the said Article was needed to fulfil the constitutional mandate for a democratically-elected Delhi government.
The legal team of ruling Aam Aadmi Party had argued that the Delhi government possessed both the legislative and executive powers. According to the city government, the CM and the Council of Ministers had the legislative power to make laws as well as the executive authority to enforce the enacted statutes.
The other judges on the bench include Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
The Delhi High Court had on August 4, 2016 ruled that the L-G is the administrative head of the National Capital Territory and AAP government’s contention that he is bound to act on the advice of Council of Ministers was 'without substance'.