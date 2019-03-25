Arvind Kejriwal vs Centre: AAP government moves Supreme Court on control of services in Delhi

By: | Updated: March 25, 2019 12:00 PM

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since Arvind Kejriwal took over as the Chief Minister of Delhi in February 2015.

AAP vs Centre, Modi vs KejriwalFile pic of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP has moved Supreme Court over control of services.

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted the Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s plea seeking constitution of a larger bench to decide issue of who controls services in Delhi. The court said that it will look into the plea and pass an order.

The decision to move the top court comes a month after a division bench of Justice AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in Delhi. In its order, the top court had ruled that Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of Delhi which is a Union Territory, meaning the central government will have direct control in few matters.

Out of six issues before the top court, the judgement favoured the L-G in three and the Delhi government in two. On the control of services, the verdict was split. While Justice Bhushan favoured services being completely out of the Delhi’s government’s purview, Justice Sikri noted that Centre has the right over transfer and postings of Joint Secretary and above rank officials, while the powers over the rest lie with the Delhi government.

The Supreme Court’s verdict came as a big blow to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been at the loggerheads with the Centre ever since he took charge in 2015. Kejriwasl has been arguing that Delhi government has equal powers akin to other states but the top court made it clear that Delhi is a UT and the L-G is it administrative head.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Arvind Kejriwal vs Centre: AAP government moves Supreme Court on control of services in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition