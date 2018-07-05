Arvind Kejriwal urges all stakeholders to implement SC order and work for development of Delhi

Welcoming the apex court order that held the L-G was bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, Kejriwal said the verdict had clearly demarcated power sharing among the stakeholders. (PTI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today requested all stakeholders to implement the Supreme Court order on the distribution of powers between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, and to get down to work for the development of the city. Welcoming the apex court order that held the L-G was bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, Kejriwal said the verdict had clearly demarcated power sharing among the stakeholders. The Supreme Court has in “clear terms” stated the powers of the Delhi government, the central government and the LG.

Police, public and land are under control of the LG, and the Delhi government has executive powers on other subjects, the chief minister said. “I want to appeal to all the stakeholders to implement the order and work together for the development of Delhi,” he said. “Sought time to meet Hon’ble LG today to seek his support and cooperation in the implementation of the order of Hon’ble SC and in the development of Delhi,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal’s appeal came amid refusal of officers to comply with the Delhi government’s directive on new transfers and posting powers being given to the chief minister, deputy CM and ministers of the government.

Earlier the power was exercised by the Lt Governor. The government was seeking legal opinion on the matter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said earlier in the day. The government was likely to move a “contempt petition” before the Supreme Court in this regard, said a government spokesperson.