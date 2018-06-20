Arvind Kejriwal unwell day after ending sit-in at LG office, meeting with officials cancelled

The cancellation of the CM’s meetings means that the much-touted meet with IAS officials in the state will not happen today. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is reportedly unwell a day after ending the nine-day sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor’s residence Raj Niwas on Tuesday. As a result of his health, the Chief Minister has cancelled all his meetings for Wednesday. As per reports, during his self-imposed confinement at Raj Niwas, Kejriwal, a diabetic, not only skipped his morning and evening walks but also had irregular meals, because of which his blood sugar has gone up.

The cancellation of the CM’s meetings means that the much-touted meet with IAS officials in the state will not happen today. The meeting was part of the agreement that the government and the officials had reached to end the impasse. The Delhi CM had alleged that the officers were not attending crucial meetings with ministers, thus hampering the functioning of the government.

Last Monday, Kejriwal along with three of his ministers went to Raj Niwas to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and decided not to come out till the former meets them. They wanted the L-G to hear them out on the alleged “strike” by officers of the Delhi government and also approve a doorstep delivery scheme of the AAP government.

The Delhi government had alleged that the officers boycotted work since allegations made by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash that he was manhandled and abused during a meeting called at Kejriwal’s house on the night of February 19.

The chief minister on Tuesday said that IAS officers were ready for a meeting. “We believe that you (CM) will appreciate, disagreement by an officer on any policy matter with the minister/CM should not be construed as a willful opposition of policies of the government,” the letter said.

“We now look forward to meeting you to discuss how to make our working environment safe and secure, not only in relation to physical assaults but also for verbal assaults, threats, intimidation, and attack on dignity and respect of officers/officials including lady officers/officials,” officers wrote further.

Kejriwal had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene in the matter. “This is the first strike by IAS officers in the history of India. People have started saying that the L-G and Centre are anchoring it… Only you and L-G can end this strike. Since L-G is not willing to do it, Delhi government and the people urge you with folded hands to end the strike so that work can resume in Delhi,” the CM wrote in the letter.