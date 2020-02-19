Arvind Kejriwal to meet Home minister Amit Shah today, first since AAP’s win in Delhi elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at the North Block, news agency ANI reported. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after the Assembly elections in Delhi. The meeting is expected to be a courtesy call, the agency said, adding that it will take place at the Home Minister’s office.

The meeting between the two leaders assumes significance in view of the bitter campaign ahead of the Assembly elections which saw Amit Shah leading the BJP’s charge against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. During the campaign, Shah had accused Kejriwal of supporting anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and indulging in appeasement politics only for electoral gains.

Kejriwal, however, steered clear of the controversy and said that law and order was under the ambit of the Union Home ministry and dared Shah to meet the anti-CAA protesters to end the stir and clear the continuing blockade.

The AAP under Kejriwal’s leadership retained power in the national capital for a second straight term, winning 62 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won eight seats, five more than its 2015 tally.

Kejriwal and six ministers of his Cabinet took oath on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. Kejriwal had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the seven BJP MPs in Delhi and the newly-elected MLAs for the swearing-in ceremony. However, none of them attended.

PM Modi, who was in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday, took to Twitter to congratulate Kejriwal. “I congratulate Shri Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure,” he said.

Kejriwal responded immediately on the microblogging site, saying, “Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians.”