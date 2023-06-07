Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav later today, in a significant move aimed at mobilising support against the Centre’s recent ordinance on the control of services in the national capital. The meeting, scheduled to take place in Lucknow, will also be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The engagement between Kejriwal and Yadav holds significant political weight, claims Sunil Singh Sajan, a prominent Samajwadi Party leader. “It is obvious that a new direction in politics is decided when two big leaders meet,” said Sajan, highlighting the significance of this rendezvous.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kejriwal expressed his intentions behind the meeting, stating, “Tomorrow, I and Bhagwant Mann Sahib will meet Akhilesh Yadav ji in Lucknow to seek support for the rights of the people of Delhi against the unconstitutional ordinance of the Central government.” The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been actively reaching out to non-BJP party leaders to garner their support against the controversial ordinance, to prevent its replacement through a Bill in Parliament.

While the agenda of the meeting has not been explicitly disclosed, it is expected that the leaders will discuss strategies to challenge the ordinance and protect the rights of the people of Delhi. According to an SP leader, Sanjay Singh, an AAP Rajya Sabha member, is also likely to accompany Kejriwal to the meeting.

The Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19, seeking to establish an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. The move was observed with strong opposition from the AAP government, which deemed it a deception in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict on control of services. Just a week prior to the ordinance, the apex court had granted control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order, and land, to the elected government.

In an attempt to bypass the court’s ruling, the Centre’s ordinance aims to establish the National Capital Civil Service Authority to oversee the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Prior to the Supreme Court’s May 11 verdict, the transfer and postings of all officers in the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor. The ordinance has stirred significant debate and controversy, with the AAP government and its allies vehemently opposing it.