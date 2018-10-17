Arvind Kejriwal to launch door-to-door campaign to raise funds, seek feedback on AAP govt’s performance

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo: Reuters)

A day after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal kicked off a fund-raising exercise saying that the party had no funds to fight elections and urged people to contribute, Delhi’s ruling party is now set to launch another campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a door-to-door campaign on Sunday and would cover all the constituencies before the 2019 elections.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal kicked off a fund-raising exercise, where he and his family pledged to donate Rs 20,500 per month to the party. Earlier, Kejriwal had said that AAP was a ‘kangaal party’ (Bankrupt) and party workers will collect funds if people made calls, along the lines of the doorstep delivery scheme.

The drive that launches on Sunday will see the CM going to the homes of people and get their view on what AAP is doing right or wrong, tell them about the past three-and-a-half years of work done, and why the party needs funds.

Recently, AAP launched the ‘Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman’ campaign. Under the fund-raising campaign, the party will go to door-to-door and ask people to contribute a minimum of Rs 100 per month. The party has appointed the national executive member and Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy as the campaign in charge.

Under the scheme, people will be asked to donate on a monthly basis through online, cheques, cards and cash. The party will launch a telephone number on which people willing to donate may leave a missed call and the party workers will get back to register their donation. However, the cash amount should not more than Rs 2000. People who do not wish to donate on a monthly basis can also contribute on a one-time basis.