Arvind Kejriwal promises to campaign for PM Narendra Modi in 2019, but there’s a catch

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he’ll campaign for PM Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party if the latter helps in granting full statehood to national capital. “I want to tell BJP that if before 2019 Elections, Delhi is granted statehood. we’ll make sure that each and every vote from Delhi goes in your favour, we’ll campaign for you,” Kejriwal said in Delhi Legislative Assembly. “If you don’t do so Delhi residents will put up boards saying ‘BJP leave Delhi’,” Delhi CM said. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party dominated Delhi Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution to grant full statehood to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal addressed a press conference and accused the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Centre of “unleashing” the lieutenant governor, IAS officials and agencies such as the CBI, ED, I-T Department and the Delhi Police on the AAP government to create obsttructions in its work

Kejriwal also alleged that Delhi government officials, who have been boycotting meetings with AAP ministers for four months after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, are being “threatened” into continuing their strike.

“The strike is being orchestrated by the PMO and coordinated by the L-G (Anil Baijal),” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Kejriwal said that CBI has so far carried out multiple raids on him, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Health Minister Satyendra Jain. “However, they couldn’t find anything and have come to the conclusion that these boys are honest,” Kejriwal said. The Delhi chief minister further listed three different intentions behind raids – to malign the image of the party leaders, to frame party leaders in various charges, and to intimidate the officials.