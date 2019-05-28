Arvind Kejriwal to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019 11:37:24 PM

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi routing both the Congress and the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.

arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, bjp, aapThe chief minister has been invited for the ceremony and he will attend it, a Delhi government official confirmed.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on Thursday.

The chief minister has been invited for the ceremony and he will attend it, a Delhi government official confirmed.

The ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP were involved in a bitter war of words with both sides attacking each other in a no holds barred contest.

Delhi Congress president and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said she has not received any invitation for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi routing both the Congress and the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Arvind Kejriwal to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition