Arvind Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for sharing his ‘doctored’ video

February 3, 2021 9:13 PM

In the video shared on Twitter by Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral, the Delhi chief minister is purportedly seen praising three new farm laws passed by the Centre.

Arvind KejriwalArvind Kejriwal tagged Thukral’s tweet and responded by saying that the video being referred in the post is doctored.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for allegedly sharing a “doctored” video of him on social media.

Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political survival.

“Day after @AamAadmiParty walkout from all-party meet, @capt_amarinder says @ArvindKejriwal is on record praising #FarmLaws, showing where their sympathies lie. Trashes claim of Delhi CM video being doctored, says their track record of U-turns on #farmers there for all to see,” Thukral said on Twitter while sharing the link of the video.

“This is doctored video. Shocking that Capt Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics for political survival. I urge media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If @capt_amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately n apologize, I’ll take legal action against him,” the Delhi CM tweeted.

The AAP national convenor has been extending support to the farmers’ agitation against the three agri laws.

