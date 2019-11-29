Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP; says residents of unauthorised colonies need registration of properties, not a law

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister asked people not to trust anyone until they get registry papers in their hands as previous governments had promised the same, but failed to meet it.
Residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi need registration of their properties and not a new law, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, a day after the Lok Sabha passed a Bill to grant ownership rights to people living there. Talking to reporters here, the chief minister asked people not to trust anyone until they get registry papers in their hands as previous governments had promised the same, but failed to meet it.
Kejriwal also attacked the BJP-led central government, saying that the saffron party’s promise will end up as betrayal of people as the Congress did earlier.
