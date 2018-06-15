Arvind Kejriwal steps up offensive against L-G, announces door-to-door ‘letter to PM’ campaign

Kejriwal made the announcement from the L-G’s office, where he and three of his Cabinet colleagues continue their sit-in protest at the Lt Governor’s (LG) office on Friday with no response from the Centre.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a door-to-door campaign that will see his party members collect 10 lakh letters to be sent to the Prime Minister echoing demands made by the party. Kejriwal announced on Twitter on Friday that AAP’s big door-to-door campaign will begin Monday, where the party will collect 10 lakh letters from Delhi citizens requesting Modi to end IAS officers’ strike, approve door to door delivery of ration and grant full statehood to the national capital.

Kejriwal made the announcement from the L-G’s office, where he and three of his Cabinet colleagues continue their sit-in protest at the Lt Governor’s (LG) office on Friday with no response from the Centre. Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been protesting at the Raj Niwas since Monday evening.

The AAP ministers are demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike, action against officers who have struck work and approval to his government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of ration to the poor. Jain and Sisodia are on a hunger strike. Jain, who was the first member to initiate a hunger strike, urged PM Modi to look into the matter.

“Have been waiting in the LG office from last four nights, but he could not mange even four minutes time. I hope the Prime Minister will look into this,” Jain tweeted. Echoing his cabinet collegue, Rai also tweeted adding that he hopes Modi will “be concerned about the fitness of the democracy in Delhi”.

Kejriwal also tweeted on the matter: “There has been no response from the LG. I have asked him for time for a meeting. I had asked the Prime Minister to look into the matter, he too did not respond. Hope Delhi will soon find a solution.”

In a letter, Kejriwal has demanded PM Narendra Modi to intervene in the IAS officers “strike”, as there has been no communication from Baijal’s office. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started a social media campaign with the hashtag #ModijiForgiveDelhi, where workers are posting videos requesting Modi to let the elected government work.