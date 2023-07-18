Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi, says Opposition uniting to save country from hatred

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru where he had arrived with his party colleagues to attend the second meeting of Opposition leaders.

In a press briefing after the joint opposition meet, the AAP national convener accused the Prime Minister of destroying all sectors and disappointing all sections of society in the nine years of his tenure.

“In the last 9 years, PM Modi could have done a lot of things but he destroyed all the sectors. We have gathered here not for ourselves but to save the country from hatred,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that youth, farmers, businessmen, industrialists were unhappy with the ruling NDA government.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Delhi CM said, “PM Modi got a chance to rule the country for the last ten years and he has made a complete mess of almost every sector in the country.”

“He has created hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, there is so much inflation, so much unemployment in all sectors. Now I think it is time that the people of this country want to get rid of him, so everyone needs to come together,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the opposition alliance has been named as ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (INDIA).

In his address earlier today, Kharge claimed that his party was not interested in the Prime Ministerial post. “We’re aware of differences between some of us at state level; these are not ideological” and that they were not so great that they couldn’t be put aside for the “sake of the people,” he added.

The meeting comes about three weeks after the first meeting that took place in Patna, Bihar on June 23. The next meeting is scheduled to be held in Mumbai and the dates will be announced a little later.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out the opposition leaders meeting in Bengaluru as a “hardcore corruption convention”, following the mantra of “by and for the family”.