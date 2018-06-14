Arvind Kejriwal sit-in: PIL filed in Delhi HC with prayer that there is a constitutional crises

In his letter to Modi, the chief minister cited instances when government work was stalled as the officers were not attending meetings with ministers for the past three months. (IE)

As chaos in the national capital continued with sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Delhi High Court with the prayer that there is a constitutional crises. The PIL sought an urgent hearing on the matter as the CM with his cabinet ministers were unable to discharge their constitutional obligations and responsibilities.

According to a Times Now report, the petition filed by Delhi based lawyer Hari Nath Ram through his advocates Shashank Deo Sudhi and Shashi Bhushan, is likely to be heard next week. The PIL seeks to declare the sit-in protest at the Lieutenant Governor’s office by CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet Ministers as unconstitutional and illegal as it had brought the government machinery to a standstill.

On the fourth day, Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers continued their sit-in at the L-G office and the party attacked Anil Baijal, wondering whether he did not have even four minutes to meet them in the last four days. Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that nobody was being allowed to meet the CM during his sit-in at the L-G Secretariat and asked if he had been arrested.

Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain have stayed put at the L-G’s office over their demands, including a direction to officers to end their “strike” and action against those who have struck work. They also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration. Singh alleged the IAS officers’ strike was at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the protection of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

However, the IAS officers’ association has claimed that no officer has been on strike and work hasn’t been affected. Earlier today, Kejriwal wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers’ strike claiming that the Lieutenant Governor was doing “nothing” to break the impasse. Kejriwal cited instances when government work was stalled as the officers were not attending meetings with ministers for the past three months.