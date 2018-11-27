Arvind Kejriwal sets stage for fresh conflict with Modi government over Delhi Police control

Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a resolution which sought necessary amendments in the Constitution in order to bring Delhi Police under the control of the city government. This came days after a man flung chili powder at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Delhi secretariat. Speaking after the resolution was passed by the Aam Aadmi Party chief inside the Delhi secretariat. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief has launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi claiming the Prime Minister must resign if he cannot ensure the chief minister’s security.

The resolution was moved by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain. It was later adopted by the Assembly through a voice vote. The Aam Aadmi Party has 67 MLAs in the 70-strong Delhi Assembly. The resolution states that in view of pending amendments, necessary steps should be initiated by the Centre to devolve certain powers to the elected government so that it is in a position to have control over the Delhi Police.

This is not the first time that CM Kejriwal is seeking to wrest control over Delhi police from the central government. The much talked about tussle between Lieutenant Governor and ruling AAP dispensation reached the threshold of the Supreme Court. The apex court ruled that the writ of an elected government will have its say on every pertinent matter except for issues pertaining to police, land and public order.

Speaking on the government resolution, CM Kejriwal said 95 per cent policemen were good but “they are being made to do wrong things by the BJP”. “If Delhi Police comes under the elected government of Delhi, it will start working for the good of the people,” he asserted.

Speaking at the party headquarters, Kejriwal claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi did much more during its three-year rule than what Modi did in 12 years as Gujarat chief minister. “The people of Delhi are proud of their honest chief minister. I want to ask the people of the country if they feel the same about their prime minister,” Kejriwal said. Referring to a phone call from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after the incident, Kejriwal claimed, “I said either you are worthless or colluding.”

Citing recent attacks on him, Kejriwal said, “In the last three years, four attacks were made on me. These attacks could not happen if I was not the chief minister of Delhi. “These attacks are not on me, but on the people of Delhi instead… Modi ji is taking revenge from Delhiites for voting the AAP to power in the city,” the chief minister said.

Delhi Homes Jain claimed that Delhi has earned the dubious distinction of being the crime capital of India. “Even the CM can be attacked in his own office. Incidents of firing have become common in centrally located areas like Shalimar Bagh,” Jain said.

However, the Delhi Police said the number of heinous crimes in the national capital had declined this year from last year and it was incorrect to call the city the “crime capital”.