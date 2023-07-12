Kejriwal sends SOS to Centre as Yamuna flows at all-time high level in Delhi

As the Yamuna River’s water level broke an all-time record in Delhi amid monsoon fury in North India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sought the Centre’s intervention as the national capital has sounded a flood alert.

The Yamuna is currently flowing at a record high of 207.55 metres, surpassing the previous record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Also Read: Flood scare in Delhi as Yamuna crosses 207-metre mark, likely to rise further

“The Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 metre water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi. There have been no rains in Delhi in the last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi.



There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.… pic.twitter.com/3D0SI2eYUm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the Centre’s help. He wrote, “Delhi is India’s capital. And in a few weeks, we are going to organise G20 meetings here. The news of a flood in the nation’s capital will not send a good message to the world. We have to save the people of Delhi together.”

My letter to Union Home Minister on Yamuna flood levels… pic.twitter.com/dqDMLWuIfe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

In response to the rising water levels in the Yamuna, Kejriwal had also called an emergency meeting earlier today. He had previously stated that the Delhi government is prepared to handle any situation caused by the monsoon rains.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, forcing the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge to road and rail traffic.

Also Read: ‘Not good news’ – Kejriwal says Yamuna may breach 208-metre mark; Delhi Police imposes Section 144

River water enters Delhi

The water from the swollen river has now started inundating Delhi, spelling trouble for the residents. Water entered the Monastery market near Kashmere Gate and Ring Road, prompting people to shift to safer locations.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places due to the rising level of the Yamuna river in the national capital.

‘Delhi govt fully prepared’

Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media that the city government was prepared to deal with the situation. “We are monitoring the situation and all possible steps are being taken,” he said.

“The Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle any situation. We are regularly conducting evacuations near the Yamuna River. Several embankments have been installed to prevent the breach of water. We are monitoring the situation continuously,” Atishi, Delhi Minister and AAP leader, told ANI.