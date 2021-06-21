Arvind Kejriwal says AAP’s CM face in Punjab to be from Sikh community; Former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap joins party

Arvind Kejriwal said that if AAP is voted to power in the state, culprits in the Bargari sacrilege case will be punished and justice will be served.

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) has started its preparations for the Punjab Assembly Elections to be held next year. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal today visited Punjab where he said that AAP will fight for justice and its chief ministerial candidate will be from the Sikh community. “Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. It will be someone whom the whole of Punjab feels proud of,” said Kejriwal in Amritsar.

Arvind Kejriwal also showered praise on former Punjab IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap who joined the party in his presence. “Kunwar Vijay Pratap ji is not a politician, neither were his great-grandfathers…He was called ‘aam adami ka policewala’…I and Bhagwant Mann are also not leaders. We are not a party of politicians, we have not come to do politics. We have come to serve the country and society. With this sentiment, he has joined the party today,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

आज PUNJAB के लिए खुशी का दिन है। Kunwar Vijay Pratap जी नेता नहीं है, ना ही इनके दादा-परदादा जी नेता थे। मैं और भगवंत मान भी नेता नहीं है। हमारी नेताओं की पार्टी नहीं है, हम राजनीति करने नहीं आए। हम देश और समाज की सेवा करने के लिए आए है – CM @ArvindKejriwal#PunjabDiUmeedAAP pic.twitter.com/L3EevmNZlW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 21, 2021

Kejriwal said that if AAP is voted to power in the state, culprits in the Bargari sacrilege case will be punished and justice will be served. Notably, Vijay Pratap was the officer who led the initial probe into the incident. “Kunwar Vijay Pratap ji fought for justice in the Bargadi case in the last two and half years and whole Punjab is seeing that…Those who were the mastermind behind the conspiracy are roaming freely. He investigated the case but the whole system went against him. When he felt that he cannot do anything by remaining a part of the system, he resigned. Leaving the job of such a Senior IPS Officer is not an easy decision…..I want to assure the people of Punjab that if the AAP government is formed, we will provide justice to the people of Punjab,” said Kejriwal.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh took premature retirement in April after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a report filed by the earlier Punjab Police SIT into the Kotkapura firing incident in 2015 after the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district.