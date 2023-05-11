Arvind Kejriwal sacks Services Secretary hours after Supreme Court verdict

Armed with a landmark verdict by the Supreme Court handing the control of services to the Delhi government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday removed Ashish More, Secretary, Services Department, Government of Delhi.

The decision, which came barely hours after the top court’s verdict, may be the first such action by the Delhi government which now has the power to effect transfers and postings of bureaucrats within its ambit of powers.

“The vigilance (department) will now be with us. Disciplinary proceedings can be initiated against officers who do not work properly,” the Chief Minister said addressing a press conference shortly after the SC verdict. The Chief Minister also hinted at action against officers who obstruct public work.

Services आने के बाद नई Post Create कर सकते हैं, पुरानी Post Abolish कर सकते हैं।



ACB अभी हमारे पास नहीं है, लेकिन Vigilance हमारे पास आ गया है



अगर कोई भ्रष्टाचार करता है, ग़लत काम करता तो हम Vigilance कार्रवाई कर सकते हैं।



– CM @ArvindKejriwal #SCSlapToModi #KejriwalJeetGaya pic.twitter.com/9Pd0wFZnM7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 11, 2023

“The elected government will have the power of transfer-posting of officers. Officers will work only through the elected government,” AAP tweeted.

Kejriwal, who has been at loggerheads with the Centre on a host of issues, has often complained over the lack of powers vested with the elected government in the national capital. Kejriwal claimed that officers of the Delhi government did not listen to him as their controlling authority was the Home Ministry.

In its verdict today, a Constitution bench led by the Chief Justice of India said that the power of administration must rest on the electoral arm in a democratic form of governance.

“If a democratically elected government is not given the power to control the officers, the principle of the triple chain of accountability will be redundant. If the officers stop reporting to the ministers or do not abide by their directions, the principle of collective responsibility is affected,” the top court said in its order.

As per the order today, the Delhi government now gets control over all services barring “Public Order, Police and Land”. The Services Department was placed under the control of the Lieutenant Governor by the Centre in the year 2015.

Weighing in on the powers of the L-G, the top court said that he is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. On the central government’s powers in matters in which both the Centre and states can legislate the court said it is limited “to ensure that the governance is not taken over by the Central government”.