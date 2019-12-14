Welcome aboard! Arvind Kejriwal ropes in Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC for Delhi Assembly polls 2020

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP would be hoping to repeat its 2015 performance in next year’s Assembly elections. (File Photo/PTI)

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made it official that he has roped in Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm, I-PAC, to boost the Aam Aadmi Party’s re-election campaign for the Assembly elections due early next year.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the partnership. “Happy to share that @indianpac is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!” Kejriwal said in his tweet. The I-PAC, which is credited for Narendra Modi famous win in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is also managing Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress’ quest to retain power in 2012 Bengal Assembly elections. Kishor’s firm has also helped Nitish Kumar (2015), Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC (2019) to win respective Assembly elections.

The AAP, which swept the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections winning 67 of 70 seats, is facing intense challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party this time. BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari has consistently targeted the Kejriwal government over its failure to fulfill promises made during the last elections.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor sharpens attack, says NRC and CAB together turn into a ‘lethal combo’ in govt’s hands

As far as Prashant Kishor is concerned, the ‘master election strategist’ appears to be miffed with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his stand on the contentious Citizenship Act. Kishor, who was catapulted as Janata Dal-United vice-president by party chief Kumar, has been continuously voicing his disagreement over the matter.

Happy to share that @indianpac is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 14, 2019

“The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 Non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts. 3 CMs (Punjab/Kerala/WB) have said NO to #CAB and #NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear,” Kishore said in his tweet on Friday.

Nitish Kumar, who had spoken against the Citizenship Bill in the past, has now changed his stance and backed the Modi government’s move. The JD-U voted in favour of the legislation both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.