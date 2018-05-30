Arvind Kejriwal reacts as Ajay Maken announces son’s 10th board result on Twitter, and you can’t miss it!

As Twitterati heard the news of Aujaswi getting 95 per cent, they started congratulating Maken. However, Aujaswi had an unexpected well-wisher.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken was a happy man as CBSE announced the results for Class 10 Board exams on Tuesday. Maken’s son, Aujaswi, scored 95 per cent or a total 475 out 500 marks. Maken, a proud father took to Twitter and shared the moment of happiness with all his followers. “Proud to share, that my son Aujaswi passed his Xth exam scoring 475/500 marks! A perfect 95%! He is truly following the footsteps of his academically bright and illustrious sisters! Proud of them all!” Maken tweeted.

As Twitterati heard the news of Aujaswi getting 95 per cent, they started congratulating Maken. However, Aujaswi had an unexpected well-wisher. It was his father’s political opponent and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, “Congratulations to the boy Ajay Maken ji. May Aujawi do well in life and may God fulfill all his dreams.”

However, the Delhi government was in for what appeared to be an unpleasant outcome as government schools in the city recorded the lowest pass percentage among all categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lauded the state-run institutes for an improved performance in the board’s Class 10 exam from that in pre-boards.

Congratulations to the boy Ajay Maken ji. May Aujawi do well in life and may God fulfil all his dreams. https://t.co/YpjdUb8IOn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2018

The CBSE Class 10 board results were declared on Tuesday and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.70 per cent. On the other hand, Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62 with girls outshining boys. The pass percentage of girls is 79.15 as opposed to boys who have a pass percentage of 78.12. The government-run schools in the city had the lowest pass percentage at 69.32. On the other hand, private schools in the Delhi region had a pass percentage of 89.45 while government-aided institutions had a pass percentage of 69.96.

“Many congratulations to all students who have passed the Class 10 CBSE Board exams. It was a tough year for all students as Board exams were happening for the first time after 10 years,” Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, posted on Twitter.

“Would specially like to congratulate teachers and principals of govt schools, who have worked very hard in improving the pass percentage from the pre-boards (30%), to boards (70%). Great work by the whole Team Education,” he added.