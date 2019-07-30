Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to Centre over Delhi’s rising crime rate, calls for concrete action plan

Last month, Kejriwal had tweeted asking the Lieutenant Governor to make an intervention to check the law and order situation after nine murders in the city were reported within a day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to cooperate and develop a ‘concrete action plan’ to tackle the rising crime rate in the city. “Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing. Living in denial will only worsen the situation. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG. We all need to develop a concrete action plan,” Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief shared a news report along with his tweet about 80 rapes and 12 murders being reported in the national capital within the last 13 days. Delhi is a union territory and the police are under the jurisdiction of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal. The AAP government does not have direct control over the law and order situation in Delhi.

Last month, Kejriwal had tweeted asking the Lieutenant Governor to make an intervention to check the law and order situation after nine murders in the city were reported within a day. “Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ?,” Kejriwal tweeted on June 23.

On July 16, three AAP Rajya Sabha MPs met Home minister Amit Shah urging him to look into the performance of Delhi police. During the meeting, Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta requested Shah to constitute a panel himself.

“We wish to apprise you that every year cases of crime in Delhi are increasing. According to the annual crime data of the Delhi police, 20,143 rape cases were recorded in Delhi last year. The number of murders also increased by 3.27 per cent in the last one year,” the letter signed by the three MPs said.

The Delhi government and the Centre have been locked in a tussle for control in the national capital since the AAP came of power. In February, the Supreme Court had ruled that while the Centre will have control over the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Delhi government will be in control of the ‘services’ required to run the national capital.