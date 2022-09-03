Gujarat elections 2022: In 7 out of 12 seats in Surat, AAP will come to power, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the party is set to get 7 out of the 12 seats in Surat, adding that the party is not afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2022 Gujarat polls.

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot, Kejriwal said that the attack of AAP member Manoj Sorathiya shows that the BJP is seeing defeat.

He further said that if the party comes to power, it will provide free electricity, good schools and free treatment.

The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that the Gujarat government is not giving letters to the 6,000 people who have been selected in the Panchayat Preference Board.

Gujarat इस बार प्रगति और बदलाव की तरफ़ बढ़ रहा है। Rajkot में श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी की Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/sZhde7bOMo — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 3, 2022

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat. He will be visiting Surat in the evening to take part in ‘aarti’ at a Ganesh pandal, which has been set up outside the party’s office in the Seemada Naka area and named ‘AAP Ka Raja’.

On Friday, Kejriwal visited Devbhumi Dwarka where he offered prayers at Lord Dwarkadhish temple and addressed a public meeting. A day earlier, Kejriwal announced yet another “guarantee” to waive crop loans of farmers if the AAP is voted to power in polls due in December this year.

He also promised a 12-hour daytime electricity, Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for crop failure, Narmada water to canal command area, and purchase of crops at the Minimum Support Price.