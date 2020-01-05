‘What is guarantee Pakistan won’t send spies as Hindus?’ tweets Kejriwal, gets a witty reply from Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas was one of the founding leaders of the AAP. (Photo/Twitter)

Arvind Kejriwal vs Kumar Vishwas: Assembly elections in Delhi are round the corner and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leaving no stones unturned to target the main rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raising suspicion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Kejriwal asked what’s the guarantee that Pakistan won’t send spies as ‘Hindus’ to seek asylum in India? Kejriwal’s remark was used by his former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague Kumar Vishwas to question the Delhi CM’s habit of raising unnecessary questions.

“Fir saboot chaiye? Yu na sudhrey (Need proof again…won’t mend his ways),” Kumar Vishwas said in his tweet. The poet-turned-politician apparently referred to Kejriwal’s remark questioning the Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Army across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

Kumar Vishwas was once considered to be one of the most trusted aides of the Kejriwal. However, the two leaders fell apart after the AAP ignored Vishwas and nominated Sanjay Singh, another Kejriwal confidant, and a noted chartered accountant to Rajya Sabha in 2018.

फिर सबूत चाहिए????????? यू ना सुधरै???? https://t.co/r2eDoja6Qu — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 5, 2020

Vishwas, who was one the founder members of the Aam Aadmi Party, had then gone public with his discontent and said he has been ‘punished for speaking the truth’. Sources said Kejriwal was miffed with Vishwas over his support for Modi government’s moves like demonetisation and Surgical Strikes.

As far as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is concerned, Kejriwal’s apprehensions seem to be misplaced as the new law passed by Parliament in December 2019 aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.