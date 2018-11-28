Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of Delhi’s food and supplies commissioner over irregularities

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 1:46 PM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday ordered the suspension of Delhi's food and supplies commissioner over alleged irregularities in ration system, Food minister Imran Hussain said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday ordered the suspension of Delhi’s food and supplies commissioner over alleged irregularities in ration system, Food minister Imran Hussain said. The orders of the food commissioner’s suspension have been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Hussain said at a press conference here.

“Last night, we went to a ration shop in Nangloi, and found that the wheat and rice stock was missing, despite the receipts of delivery,” the minister said. About “152 quintal of wheat and 38 quintal of rice” was meant to be there, he said, adding, it was to be distributed in December. The minister said he suspected a “scam” in it and immediately sent a report to the chief minister. “After which the CM has ordered suspension of the food commissioner with immediate effect. The order has been sent to LG also,” he told reporters.

